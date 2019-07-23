International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Modera Wealth Management Upped Position; 1 (FLWS) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 189,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 543,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 230,867 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 3.87 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Mackenzie reported 327,378 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 354 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 5,200 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Strs Ohio holds 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 36,900 shares. 27,881 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Nomura stated it has 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc holds 1.20M shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.13% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Century Cos Incorporated accumulated 0% or 126,651 shares.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $900,310 activity. $34,060 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was sold by Leap Arnold P on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G sold $422,000.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.