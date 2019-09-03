International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $931,869; Chilton Capital Management Raised Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $564,165 as Share Price Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 1.54M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 18,613 shares to 152,925 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,359 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 50,000 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 6,398 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc holds 700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 57,552 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp stated it has 251,991 shares. 5,669 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Johnson Finance Gru Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 104,075 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Personal Capital Advisors invested in 638,524 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 3,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 67 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expanding Their Reach: Top 6 Institutions Operating in the Crypto Space and Driving Adoption – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.