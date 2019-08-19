International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; Opus Capital Group Cut Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 25,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 21,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 46,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 19,060 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares to 268,337 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,927 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Limited holds 1.15% or 42,805 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Com owns 14,952 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,530 shares. Elm Ltd Liability Com reported 0.66% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Mcf Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aspen Inv Inc owns 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,276 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 11,813 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,971 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 214,993 shares. 843,581 were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Liability. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.13% or 19,296 shares. 20,441 were reported by Foster & Motley. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.92M shares. Qs Ltd Company stated it has 52,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 145,557 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.1% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 32,882 shares. 31,009 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 28,014 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La, Louisiana-based fund reported 7,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 18,300 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 8,995 shares. 7,100 were reported by Blair William And Com Il. Atlas Browninc owns 15,543 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 3,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 11,236 shares or 0% of the stock. International Gru stated it has 13,739 shares. Champlain Invest Ltd Company holds 885,321 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $160,186 activity. $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Priebe Stephen M. 93 shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III, worth $3,215. Brown J McCauley also bought $2,360 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Monday, July 22. LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought 100 shares worth $3,380. $1,510 worth of stock was bought by Schutte John on Friday, March 22. Heitzman Donna L had bought 93 shares worth $3,215.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

