International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Stake; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Holder Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $534,181

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $240.2. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 11,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.41. About 3.09 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,935 shares to 114,397 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.51 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fincl Svcs Corporation accumulated 4,925 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Optimum Inv has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,455 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 77,044 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 3,514 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wms Partners Lc has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 93,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cleararc Cap invested in 12,068 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Canal Insur Company stated it has 83,000 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 161,280 are held by Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated. Stellar Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,030 shares.