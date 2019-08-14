International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lifted Holding by $675,477

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 52.03 million shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,129 shares to 145,796 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,273 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Adv accumulated 2,343 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Company Oh holds 2,071 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 13,707 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,456 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 8,921 shares. Caprock holds 15,734 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 8,668 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Loudon Invest Ltd Llc owns 42,780 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Narwhal accumulated 6,110 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 20,128 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co invested in 6,876 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 42,070 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,246 shares to 202,690 shares, valued at $57.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,571 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

