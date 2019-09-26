International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake by $431,824; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 1.27M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 17,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $167.03 million for 3.03 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

