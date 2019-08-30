International Business Machs (IBM) Holder American Investment Services Raised Holding by $2.93 Million; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Valuation Declined

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.26M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 1.33M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 22,907 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 27,983 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bokf Na has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgewater LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7.20 million shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 11,813 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dubuque National Bank holds 1,279 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 29,016 shares. First Bancorporation Of Newtown holds 11,214 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc owns 6,663 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares to 17,991 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,377 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

