International Business Machs (IBM) Holder American Investment Services Boosted Position by $2.93 Million; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.98 Million

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 4.52M shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 2.50M shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wynn Resorts Rtgs Same On Settlement Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn folds as Galaxy Entertainment buys in; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Seeks to Impede Her Withhold Vote Campaign Against Legacy Director John Hagenbuch; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 23/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Enters a New Galaxy — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Departures Will Reduce Median Tenure of Directors to Less Than 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Said to Discuss Boston-Area Casino Sale With MGM; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment to Settle Litigation; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn sells entire stake in Wynn Resorts; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares to 11,380 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,328 shares to 142,272 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 196,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,088 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

