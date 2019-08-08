International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Tortoise Capital Advisors Position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 2.38M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 832,637 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Essex Financial Services Inc holds 0.96% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 22,601 shares. Fiera has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,558 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Limited Co Nj has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Forte Cap Ltd Adv has invested 1.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Associates accumulated 3,030 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 1,825 shares. Hemenway Llc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,798 shares. 10,412 are owned by First Amer Bankshares. Farmers Tru Company holds 0.1% or 2,432 shares. Williams Jones & Associate holds 0.12% or 37,163 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 10,782 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 10,355 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 695,712 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $108.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 187,096 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 731,000 are held by Old Republic Corporation. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Confluence Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,839 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 215,956 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 141,212 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 578,262 shares. 1,325 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 21,128 shares.