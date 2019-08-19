International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holding Raised by Green Square Capital Llc; Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Increased Position by $5.87 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 338,644 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.39. About 220,799 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 15,558 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 279,826 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 653,575 shares. 54.48 million are held by State Street. Hudson Bay LP accumulated 0.01% or 8,130 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc invested in 4,009 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 38,340 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 27,075 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc invested in 0.16% or 34,150 shares. 1,598 are held by Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il. Davis R M owns 10,248 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security Natl Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 17,425 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Invest Gp has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,577 shares to 13,549 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 98,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,903 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares to 30,755 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,216 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).