International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lifted Its Position by $499,563; Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl (ACN) Valuation Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Raised Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, up from 86,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $193.77. About 569,573 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 632,022 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 20,615 shares. Meridian Mgmt stated it has 8,544 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Willis Counsel invested in 0.42% or 47,438 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). West Coast Financial Ltd holds 1,572 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bonness Enterp reported 2.7% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaller Inv owns 45,872 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 56 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 3.91M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Llc holds 3,491 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,389 shares. Miracle Mile Lc invested in 0.21% or 18,382 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 8,227 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Smith Moore & Co reported 5,651 shares stake.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares to 60,690 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

