International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lifted Holding by $499,563 as Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Upped by $664,176 Its Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 139,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.45. About 810,867 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.5. About 195,190 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,013 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Bangor Bankshares reported 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Frontier Inv Management reported 22,591 shares. Fire Gp reported 2.17% stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 34.78M shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 137,101 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 42 shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 23,592 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Navellier And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,081 shares. 29,015 were accumulated by Addison Capital. Foster And Motley accumulated 94,639 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Bender Robert & Associate stated it has 4,174 shares. 47,734 were reported by Parthenon Lc. Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 138,803 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com reported 6,703 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,730 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,777 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Choate Investment reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Manchester Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Macquarie invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Essex Financial invested in 22,601 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 167,903 shares. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,251 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 470 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 34,958 shares. 80,227 are owned by Cibc Asset Inc. Sol Mngmt has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,036 are owned by Ims Capital Management. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 306,038 shares. Korea has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

