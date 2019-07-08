International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $658,893 as Market Valuation Declined; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in International Paper Co (IP) Has Lowered by $768,200 as Market Value Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 163,605 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 186,903 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks has 791 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 6,300 shares stake. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 2,717 shares. 5,510 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 117,909 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Limited Com has 1.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Armstrong Henry H Assoc owns 6,954 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 12,202 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd reported 1,857 shares. New Jersey-based Round Table Services Limited Co has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt stated it has 9,685 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.26 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. White Pine Investment invested in 2.37% or 33,500 shares. 622,329 were reported by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. 11,723 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Value of This Tech Brand Is Diving – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Develops World’s Most Powerful Commercial Supercomputer for Total – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,650 shares to 123,294 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,602 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 115 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Co reported 55,848 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Northern holds 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 4.25M shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mackenzie Corp accumulated 141,088 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,627 shares. The Florida-based St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Snow Cap Management Lp has 3% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 19,859 shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc invested in 47,461 shares or 0.85% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 597,510 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 5,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper Still A Good Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seven FTI Consulting Experts Recognized as Leading Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper to sell its India-based Paper Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: International Paper Is Boring And Beautiful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.