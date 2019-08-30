International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Jefferies Group Has Lowered by $3.55 Million Its Position; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Raised Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position by $2.09 Million

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 69,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 2.85 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 371,752 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,100 shares to 211,400 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assoc owns 7,139 shares. Country Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 724,231 are held by Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Arrow Corporation holds 0.32% or 9,914 shares in its portfolio. 20,128 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Dc. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 5,071 shares. 17,371 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company. New South Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,750 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 5,675 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,200 shares. White Pine Inv has 2.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,500 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.09% or 68,700 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.69 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.