International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $2.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Wharton Business Group Llc

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 74,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications has invested 0.71% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 305,491 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ent Financial Corp has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,490 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 4,284 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 488,897 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 2,160 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 38,905 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Limited Company holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 237,887 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 1,481 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,061 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Company Incorporated invested 0.91% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signature Investment Ltd Liability reported 1,958 shares. Private Capital Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,000 shares. Iberiabank owns 1,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.29M shares to 182,651 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (Call) (NYSE:IP) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Commercial Bank And holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 203,330 shares. Ci Invests owns 762,040 shares. Iron Limited Liability Company has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Group Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd has 109,892 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 17.08M shares. Essex Svcs Inc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,661 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wharton Business Gru stated it has 163,956 shares. Elm Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ferguson Wellman Inc invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Tru Communication accumulated 28,000 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 74,707 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).