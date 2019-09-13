International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Position by $1.39 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ametek (AME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Position by $4.68 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 210,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10 million, down from 262,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 383,789 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138,000, down from 11,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 1.26M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63 million for 22.44 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

