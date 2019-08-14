International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $4.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 70,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.00M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 2.24 million shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 510,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.89 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 4.84M shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.43 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,355 were accumulated by A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 27,847 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp reported 69,683 shares. Motco has 1,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gw Henssler Assoc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,432 shares. Putnam Fl Investment reported 6,291 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Lc owns 177,366 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Green Square Ltd Com has 0.89% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,707 shares. 279,826 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Co owns 1,651 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Portland Lc owns 26,971 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.89M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Verus Fin has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLE) by 59,700 shares to 166,300 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (Call) (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 308,400 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 7,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,913 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Llc invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 570,460 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Com reported 3.55M shares stake. Victory Mngmt holds 0.09% or 646,600 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 10,471 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 42,705 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.25% or 433,553 shares. Capital Invest Ser Of America Inc invested in 265,329 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Nordea Investment accumulated 311,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amp Capital reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Select Equity Gru LP has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 182,914 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $99.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 129,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.69M shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).