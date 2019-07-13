International Business Machs C (IBM) Stake Lifted by Security National Bank Of So Dak; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted by $600,000 Its Stake

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Incorporated accumulated 3,815 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Foyston Gordon Payne owns 35,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.27 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 7.58 million shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation invested in 121,818 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 439,077 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Co owns 1.34 million shares. Smith Thomas W holds 6.58% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 145,800 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 4,326 shares. 31,395 were reported by Ghp Inv Advisors. State Street reported 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Canandaigua Bank Communication holds 0.07% or 5,830 shares.

