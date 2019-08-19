International Business Machs C (IBM) Share Value Rose While Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Raised Its Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $2.13 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $489.36. About 527,772 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 1.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 9,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Co holds 27,000 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated reported 1,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Highlander Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 195 were accumulated by Sun Life Finance. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 27,089 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 5,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Llc reported 13,144 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1,684 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 5,816 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Clean Yield invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32,782 shares to 38,211 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,228 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Allscripts (MDRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Accuray (ARAY) Reports Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Estimates, ’19 View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why TransEnterix Fell Hard on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,171 shares. Moreover, Keystone Fincl Planning has 2.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,998 shares. Capstone Financial Inc accumulated 5,229 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 52,599 shares or 0.83% of the stock. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. North Star accumulated 15,350 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr owns 7,487 shares. Pinnacle holds 19,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.00 million are owned by Parnassus Invs Ca. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gm Advisory Grp owns 2,512 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 6,702 were reported by Elm Advisors Limited Com. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.5% or 15,005 shares.