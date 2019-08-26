International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Security National Bank Of So Dak Boosted Its Stake by $377,880; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) as Shares Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 117,304 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.11M, down from 119,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76 million shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 14.67 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 544,836 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 418,945 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,544 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fmr stated it has 11.57 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York holds 2.24% or 47,957 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Communications has 47,366 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc accumulated 22,597 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 33,662 shares. 1,237 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Df Dent & Commerce holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 132,599 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,775 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.