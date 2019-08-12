International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Security National Bank Of So Dak Boosted Its Holding by $377,880; 3M Co (MMM) Position Held by Salem Investment Counselors Inc

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.55. About 2.89M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 91,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $161.95. About 1.33M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main National Bank invested in 0.37% or 2,785 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 996,154 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc invested in 0.31% or 7,139 shares. Wade G W Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Bridge holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 70,717 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.42% or 16,082 shares in its portfolio. 1.89 million are held by Rech. Vanguard holds 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 71.95 million shares. 6,163 are held by Shelton. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 16,331 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt reported 5,640 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 4,844 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc stated it has 0.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Ltd has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM, RBGLY and MNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Corp reported 29,447 shares. South Texas Money stated it has 6,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Violich Capital owns 7,736 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.80 million shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3.71% stake. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 7,246 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 1,280 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.44% or 105,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 568,494 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 2,304 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3,434 shares. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 35,025 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 198,689 shares.