International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Montag A & Associates Has Cut Holding by $871,868; Eidelman Virant Capital Holding In Seachange Intl (SEAC) Was Increased

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 483,386 shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 6,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.75. About 1.63M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 82,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Internation by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,569 shares. 1.61 million are owned by Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 1.41M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 157,594 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 124,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has 1.50 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 1,109 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,146 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Managed Asset Portfolios Lc owns 151,095 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 68,144 were accumulated by Sg Capital Management Limited. Northern Corp reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 2.13M are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. 126,749 shares valued at $189,832 were bought by BONNEY MARK J on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: SeaChange International Inc., 100.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on December 10, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Management on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 38,403 shares to 107,212 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 10,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.31 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset invested in 17,812 shares. Washington Financial Bank owns 7,756 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Td Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 15 shares. Miller Management LP reported 2,218 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Srb Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,633 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 2.14% or 54,330 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Serv Co Ma has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bell Commercial Bank has 36,150 shares. Century owns 270,497 shares. Argi Inv Lc has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,004 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 1,950 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.56% or 4,821 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).