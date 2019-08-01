International Business Machines (IBM) to pay $1.62 on Sep 10, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Armstrong World Inds (AWI) Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Armstrong World Inds (AWI) stake by 24.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 26,431 shares as Armstrong World Inds (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 83,441 shares with $6.63 million value, down from 109,872 last quarter. Armstrong World Inds now has $4.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.71. About 454,728 shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) is expected to pay $1.62 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:IBM) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $1.62 dividend. International Business Machines Corp’s current price of $148.24 translates into 1.09% yield. International Business Machines Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $131.44 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The company's Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold International Business Machines Corporation shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $155’s average target is 4.56% above currents $148.24 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 29,163 shares to 370,717 valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adtalem Global Education Inc stake by 24,613 shares and now owns 101,029 shares. Intuitive Surgical New (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $33.40M worth of stock.