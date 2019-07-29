International Business Machines (IBM) Stake Boosted by Aviance Capital Management Llc; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 4122.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 54,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 18,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,809 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 80,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.95M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.06 million for 36.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 66,327 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $120.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 55,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 33,513 shares. Bennicas & Incorporated has 39,546 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 128,202 shares. Moreover, Salem Management has 3.5% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 245,291 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc invested in 12,811 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 29,728 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 12,048 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 141,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 146,271 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.06% or 52.95M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 3.21M shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 13,787 shares to 25,388 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf (DIA) by 17,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,268 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Etf (FTSL).