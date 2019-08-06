International Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Position by $336,144 as Valuation Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 43,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 51,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 36,383 shares. Geller Advisors stated it has 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 22,363 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.27M shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt accumulated 41,181 shares or 2.29% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boys Arnold Incorporated holds 71,661 shares. 413,746 are owned by Fiduciary. Bainco Investors has invested 3.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,872 are owned by South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Arrow Corporation invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weybosset & Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 58,636 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 379,932 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Covington Advsrs Inc accumulated 1.37% or 29,124 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,489 shares to 3,010 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.