International Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $1.61 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Transcanada (TRP) as Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp analyzed 11,400 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 110,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 430,637 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc analyzed 538,599 shares as the company's stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 103,687 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $693.59 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,879 shares to 19,219 shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 35,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 21,770 shares to 91,551 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.50 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

