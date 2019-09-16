International Business Machines (IBM) Holding Held by Nuwave Investment Management Llc; Redmond Asset Management Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 11126.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 2,582 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356,000, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131,784 are owned by Stephens Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Com. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.73% or 1.75M shares. 40,114 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc has invested 0.72% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Trust stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 581,471 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bares Mngmt reported 7.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Green Square Capital Lc accumulated 0.92% or 45,524 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 2.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 470,936 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 112,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 148 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers holds 0.52% or 8,092 shares. Raymond James Na owns 39,246 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 16,628 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Mengis Capital Mngmt invested in 27,731 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Ima Wealth accumulated 2,724 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 745,680 shares. 4,041 are held by Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv reported 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whitnell And Co has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,667 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,296 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Co reported 5,418 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1,452 shares. Bellecapital Limited owns 6,786 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 68,948 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 6,285 shares to 417 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

