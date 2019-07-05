International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Aperio Group Holds Stake in Aon Plc Shs (AON)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 1.40 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc Shs (AON) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 3,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,651 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11M, up from 160,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.63. About 279,572 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 138,778 shares to 118,032 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,679 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,958 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 12,169 are held by Sun Life Fincl Inc. New England Research And Management Incorporated reported 9,665 shares. Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 15,619 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 9,862 shares. White Pine Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 3,626 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 414,641 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gyroscope Capital Gru Limited invested in 6,841 shares or 0.38% of the stock. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Convergence Inv Prns Ltd has 1.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boys Arnold And owns 30,005 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 900 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca. Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 22,907 shares.

