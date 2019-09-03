International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Spinnaker Trust Decreased Its Stake; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $302,400

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 983,563 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 7.94M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Inc reported 94,067 shares. 37,843 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Livingston Group Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 23,125 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 1.06M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 112,870 shares. Arga Mngmt Lp accumulated 45,225 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.87M shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 119,601 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Northstar Group Incorporated accumulated 11,738 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lau Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bouchey Group Inc Limited has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company holds 9.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 900,445 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Zevin Asset Management Limited holds 0.22% or 4,781 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi invested in 0.91% or 49,876 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 249,022 shares stake. Gyroscope Cap Management Limited, Florida-based fund reported 6,841 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 2.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 57,325 shares. L & S Advsrs owns 51,382 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated reported 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2,629 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,000 shares. 4,447 are owned by Spc Finance. 4,821 are held by American Natl Registered Investment Advisor.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,489 shares to 3,010 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et.

