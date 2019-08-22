International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Aviance Capital Management Raised Position by $7.74 Million; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Its Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 4122.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 54,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 56,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 1.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 32,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 111,678 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 79,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.12. About 1.12M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

