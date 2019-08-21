International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Argent Trust Company Boosted Stake by $535,800 as Stock Value Rose; Keystone Financial Planning Lifted Stake in Altria (MO) as Stock Value Declined

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 35,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.76M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 2.52M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset stated it has 12,095 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,115 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Com accumulated 60,400 shares. 4,149 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Serv Limited. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 472,237 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 307,374 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 49,793 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 37,267 shares. 3,680 were reported by Virtu Financial Lc. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd holds 11,791 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 43,700 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 397,339 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.2% stake.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares to 74,035 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,190 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).