International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 136 1.62 N/A 11.78 11.41 Xerox Corporation 31 0.83 N/A 2.06 15.52

In table 1 we can see International Business Machines Corporation and Xerox Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xerox Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than International Business Machines Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. International Business Machines Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Xerox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Risk & Volatility

International Business Machines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Xerox Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

International Business Machines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Xerox Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Xerox Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for International Business Machines Corporation and Xerox Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

International Business Machines Corporation has a 7.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $154.5. Meanwhile, Xerox Corporation’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 18.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than International Business Machines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of International Business Machines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xerox Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation has weaker performance than Xerox Corporation

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Xerox Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.