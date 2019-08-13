International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.54 N/A 11.99 12.36 Presidio Inc. 14 0.36 N/A 0.41 33.82

Demonstrates International Business Machines Corporation and Presidio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Presidio Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than International Business Machines Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. International Business Machines Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Presidio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Business Machines Corporation and Presidio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Business Machines Corporation. Its rival Presidio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. International Business Machines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and Presidio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines Corporation’s consensus price target is $158.56, while its potential upside is 16.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Business Machines Corporation and Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 99.1% respectively. International Business Machines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Presidio Inc.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Presidio Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.