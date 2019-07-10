International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 135 1.57 N/A 11.78 11.41 CGI Inc. 69 0.00 N/A 3.18 22.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for International Business Machines Corporation and CGI Inc. CGI Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than International Business Machines Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. International Business Machines Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

International Business Machines Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. CGI Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Business Machines Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival CGI Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. International Business Machines Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CGI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and CGI Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

International Business Machines Corporation’s upside potential is 10.89% at a $154.5 average target price. Competitively CGI Inc. has an average target price of $83, with potential upside of 6.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, International Business Machines Corporation is looking more favorable than CGI Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of International Business Machines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70% of CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% CGI Inc. 0.48% 1.47% 9.05% 15.85% 19.24% 17.21%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CGI Inc.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats CGI Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.