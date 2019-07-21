International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 136 1.70 N/A 11.78 11.41 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights International Business Machines Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of International Business Machines Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for International Business Machines Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.55% and an $155 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of International Business Machines Corporation shares and 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. shares. International Business Machines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Alithya Group Inc. has 19.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation was less bullish than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alithya Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.