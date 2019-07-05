International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has International Business Machines Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.30% 6.90% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting International Business Machines Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation N/A 134 11.41 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

International Business Machines Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio International Business Machines Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

With average target price of $154.5, International Business Machines Corporation has a potential upside of 9.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 52.84%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that International Business Machines Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Business Machines Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation has weaker performance than International Business Machines Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Business Machines Corporation are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation’s competitors have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Business Machines Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Business Machines Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that International Business Machines Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation’s competitors are 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors International Business Machines Corporation’s rivals beat International Business Machines Corporation.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.