International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand International Business Machines Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has International Business Machines Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 640,863,642.95% 48.80% 7.00% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares International Business Machines Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 884.52M 138 12.36 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

International Business Machines Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio International Business Machines Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

International Business Machines Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $158.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. The potential upside of the competitors is 89.05%. Based on the results given earlier, International Business Machines Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Business Machines Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

International Business Machines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. International Business Machines Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Business Machines Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

International Business Machines Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation’s peers beat International Business Machines Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.