International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Contrasting side by side

Both International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines Corporation 135 1.61 N/A 11.78 11.41 EPAM Systems Inc. 162 5.50 N/A 4.16 41.08

Table 1 demonstrates International Business Machines Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than International Business Machines Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. International Business Machines Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than EPAM Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows International Business Machines Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that International Business Machines Corporation is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

International Business Machines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, EPAM Systems Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 8.19% for International Business Machines Corporation with average price target of $154.5. On the other hand, EPAM Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -14.30% and its average price target is $167.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, International Business Machines Corporation is looking more favorable than EPAM Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Business Machines Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 0%. International Business Machines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 3.4% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44%

For the past year International Business Machines Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats International Business Machines Corporation.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.