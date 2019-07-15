International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Stake; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 2.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 85,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,903 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.69 million, down from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.67 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares to 135,053 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 96,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity holds 2.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 75,304 shares. 3,172 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj. Brown Limited Liability Co reported 1,978 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) accumulated 20,971 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 2,240 shares stake. Fosun Limited has 5,915 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.69M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 65 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Everence Capital has 17,782 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 13,004 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 0.03% or 1,742 shares. Finemark Natl Natl Bank invested in 0.1% or 12,072 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters has 2,725 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Oarsman Cap holds 12,858 shares. 33,940 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 10,468 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 865,684 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability holds 3.06% or 343,580 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 23.91M shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd owns 49,587 shares. Clarkston Limited Co has 4,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,292 shares. Parkside National Bank & holds 24,665 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Limited has invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Academy Capital Tx invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.70 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.