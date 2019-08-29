International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Trimmed Position by $3.53 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Teewinot Capital Advisers Raised Stake by $15.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 1.99M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34M, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 38.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 69,683 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 8,000 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.97% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 98,877 shares. Twin Capital has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paw Capital accumulated 4,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 483,593 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 3,390 shares. 4,844 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company. Somerset Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,000 shares. Davenport & Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 52,049 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Mngmt has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 10,023 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co holds 0% or 309 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lightship Works Turns to IBM to Help Transform Disaster Response – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM planning Cloud region in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.