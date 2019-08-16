International Business Machines Co (IBM) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; As Corning (GLW) Stock Declined, Shareholder North American Management Upped Position

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 47,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 143,802 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 96,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 4.97M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co (IBM) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 160,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, down from 166,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0.85% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Prudential Public Limited reported 0% stake. 83,023 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. 153,007 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. 303 are held by Lifeplan Gp Incorporated. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 20,562 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.56M shares or 5.17% of all its holdings. Miller Howard New York reported 49,201 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 9,775 shares. 9,538 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 228,822 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 411,164 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,868 shares to 47,186 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,761 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT) by 12,245 shares to 27,847 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 77,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 3,309 shares. Schulhoff And Co Inc owns 11,664 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 367,915 shares. Rwwm Incorporated has 14.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Management has invested 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated reported 12,453 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors owns 13,227 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 1.49% or 37,081 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 0.12% or 11,660 shares. Patten Group Incorporated invested in 2,515 shares or 0.15% of the stock. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Company Adv stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 74,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.05 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated holds 1.02% or 90,479 shares in its portfolio.