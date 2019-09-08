International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Price Rose While American Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $473,478; Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Stock Rose While Private Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $549,256

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.32M shares traded or 144.56% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brave Asset reported 0.44% stake. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% or 18,655 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne has invested 2.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 37,000 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,791 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 3,306 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 11,436 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Howland Management Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Group Lc holds 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,400 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.28% or 6,260 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 8,057 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 2.2% or 51,779 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1.69 million shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares to 30,423 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $155.16 million for 31.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 96,205 shares. Cognios Cap Limited has invested 0.92% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Illinois-based Jump Trading has invested 0.26% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). S&Co holds 5.67% or 714,926 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa reported 268,669 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New England And Management Inc accumulated 80,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 33,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability owns 5,625 shares. 35,854 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Moreover, Bessemer Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.44% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 122,467 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35,004 shares to 162,545 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. New (NYSE:RTN) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).