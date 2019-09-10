International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Increased Holding by $310,200; Caprock Group Cut Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $306,375 as Stock Value Declined

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 2.66M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardi; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.76. About 1.86M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advsrs accumulated 0.27% or 3,476 shares. Glovista Limited holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,426 shares. Longer Invests has invested 2.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 4,888 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd owns 875,757 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company reported 10,059 shares. United Fire Group Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 76,697 shares. Fruth Investment reported 3,286 shares stake. Cap Invest Counsel has invested 0.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.43M shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluestein R H Co stated it has 14,641 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership has 1,430 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.42% or 20,441 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.28% or 469,519 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 76,083 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 0.09% or 6,904 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stadion Money Management Limited Liability reported 7,785 shares. Adage Prns Gru has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Focused Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,041 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 1.04% or 26,515 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,365 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.38% or 73,057 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Arrow Corp reported 7,520 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Hawaii owns 16,580 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested in 3,400 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,348 shares to 32,914 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37B for 19.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.