International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Decreased Position by $473,478; Weitz Investment Management Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw holds 0.56% or 4,000 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.03% or 10,782 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,601 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Llc owns 2,394 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 15,734 shares. James Inv Research has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,331 shares. Alps Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 278,366 shares. 5.89 million were accumulated by Legal General Gp Public Limited. 6,090 are owned by Cambridge Inc. Moreover, Howard Management has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,378 shares. Bessemer Group holds 978,142 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,544 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. 1,520 are held by Colonial Trust Advisors.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares to 156,954 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,487 shares, and has risen its stake in A.D. Makepeace Company (MAKE).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,407 shares to 433,500 shares, valued at $72.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,192 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.