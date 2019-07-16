International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Cut Stake by $473,478 as Market Value Declined; Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Zagg (ZAGG) by $732,267

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 81,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,170 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 452,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 619,717 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 634,763 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sei owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 29,881 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0% or 1,687 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,395 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,635 shares. Schroder Group Inc owns 279,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 160,769 shares. 246 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 7,824 are held by Meeder Asset. Century Cos Inc reported 371,458 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 20,800 shares.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAGG Expands Keyboard Lineup with the Flex Universal Keyboard – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG Announces CFO Transition Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IFROGZ Introduces AIRTIMEâ„¢ Truly Wireless Earbuds for the Budget Conscious Consumer – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InvisibleShield Announces All-New Ultra VisionGuard for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Glass+ VisionGuard for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ZAGG Put And Call Options For November 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).