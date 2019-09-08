International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Cut Position by $473,478; Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Simulations Plus (SLP) by $620,340 as Market Value Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 116,165 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 14,531 shares to 373,737 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 67,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 252,309 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 12,301 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 11,600 shares. Fmr Limited reported 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 188,448 were accumulated by State Street. Raymond James Assocs reported 78,429 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 10,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 1,066 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Ranger Invest Management Lp accumulated 424,469 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 51,311 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 52,687 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58 million for 96.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd owns 1,750 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 177,366 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 58,406 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 52,599 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Carroll Associate stated it has 9,539 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). North Star Invest Management holds 0.25% or 15,350 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0.33% or 279,826 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 11,274 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Beddow Cap Mngmt holds 4.86% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 62,712 shares. City Hldgs reported 28,687 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Co has 8,000 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A.D. Makepeace Company (MAKE) by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).