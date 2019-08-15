International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Rose While Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 23,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.95. About 2.77 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 73,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, up from 63,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 3.47M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,218 shares. Acg Wealth owns 3,309 shares. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 9,855 shares. Lathrop holds 2.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 65,760 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 367,915 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 11,723 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc invested in 1.4% or 25,875 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,766 shares. Research Mgmt stated it has 5.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,716 are owned by Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.23M shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 3,574 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv owns 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,469 shares.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

