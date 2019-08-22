International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Rose While American Research & Management Trimmed Its Holding by $473,478; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Stake

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 106,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 443,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33 million, down from 550,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $178.16. About 213,737 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 875,203 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,945 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.1% or 216,963 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,401 shares. 2,949 are owned by Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 468 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 4,693 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 548,910 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 24,750 shares. North Star Investment Management owns 106 shares. Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,829 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 162,089 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 71,203 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 224 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares to 759,376 shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 2,430 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 1.56 million shares. Arbor Inv Ltd Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,153 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,862 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 1.58% or 183,835 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Leisure Cap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Financial Advisory Inc accumulated 0.07% or 2,632 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 36,483 shares. Illinois-based First Bancshares has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mraz Amerine & Associate accumulated 0.31% or 7,139 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).