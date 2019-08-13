International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose While American Research & Management Has Trimmed Position by $473,478; Aviva Plc Increases Holding in Cyrusone (CONE)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 145,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 608,514 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, up from 463,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 138,906 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 2.00 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,794 shares to 56,192 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 164,280 shares. Hartford Investment has 138,695 shares. Spc Fincl has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 327,621 shares. Montgomery Mgmt has 76,803 shares for 4.83% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Advsrs Lc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,911 shares. 24,329 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited. First Manhattan has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,857 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management invested in 2.08% or 40,428 shares. Wright Invsts Ser has 8,404 shares. M Holding stated it has 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Taylor Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 632,801 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,855 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.45% stake. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 33,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 135,568 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management invested in 5,041 shares. 5,932 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 98,000 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Com invested 0.73% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 74,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 42,263 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 4,000 shares.

