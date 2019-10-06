International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Dt Investment Partners Raised Holding by $477,993; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Valuation Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Increased Its Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 28,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 349.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 164,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 211,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 46,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beech Hill Advisors owns 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,650 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 126,676 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 21,634 shares stake. Beach Counsel Pa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,926 shares. West Coast Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Td Asset invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Advisors stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies holds 0.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 20,782 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested 2.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Co reported 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

